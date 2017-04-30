Robot Underpants: 04.26.17 (263) – No Joke

Mat “Langley” Luschek, and Annika “Skywalker” O’Brien bring you all the best of the past week, including MST3K reviews, Bill Nye, March for Science, Cosplay Melee, Star Wars Celebration, Indy Jones 5 news, Star Wars news, Alex Jones news and more!
- New MST3K Thoughts
- Bill Nye Controversy
- March for Science
- Cosplay Melee
- Jacqueline Goehner
- Star Wars Celebration
- Indiana Jones 5
