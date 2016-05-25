Leave a comment

Robot Underpants: 15.25.16 (246)

Langley and Starman bring you this week’s list of things that are probably going to suck and some that might not, including: Overwatch Porn, MacGyver reboot TV show, Star Trek Beyond Trailer 2, how bad the Warcraft movie is going to be, and more!

MP3 File

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *