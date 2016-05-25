Robot Underpants: 15.25.16 (246)

Langley and Starman bring you this week’s list of things that are probably going to suck and some that might not, including: Overwatch Porn, MacGyver reboot TV show, Star Trek Beyond Trailer 2, how bad the Warcraft movie is going to be, and more!
- Overwatch Porn
- Marvel Movies Coming to Netflix?
- Gillian Anderson 007?
- Ghostbusters International Trailer
- Star Trek Beyond Trailer 2
- Razr Coming Back
- CBS Drops Star Trek Lawsuit
- Warcraft is “Unwatchable”
