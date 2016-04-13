Robot Underpants: 04.13.16 (241)

Langley and Starman bring you this week’s hot geek news including: Hanna Barbera Cinematic Universe, Batman v Superman review, Batman movie news, Star Wars news, Marvel news and more!
- “Original” Star Wars in theaters
- Godzilla movie
- Suicide Squad Trailer
- Doctor Strange Trailer
- Batfleck solo movie
- Lobo movie
- Hanna Barbera cinema
- Spiderman movie
- Men in Black / 21 Jump Street crossover movie
