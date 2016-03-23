Leave a comment

Robot Underpants: 03.23.16 (239)

Langley and Starman decide to show up for another newsworthy-packed episode to discuss such hot topics as: Batman vs Superman’s early failure, Silicon Valley Comic Con (SVCC), Indiana Jones news, Star Wars news, Killer Klowns news, Pee Wee news, Daredevil and more!

