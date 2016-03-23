Robot Underpants: 03.23.16 (239)

Langley and Starman decide to show up for another newsworthy-packed episode to discuss such hot topics as: Batman vs Superman’s early failure, Silicon Valley Comic Con (SVCC), Indiana Jones news, Star Wars news, Killer Klowns news, Pee Wee news, Daredevil and more!
- Star Wars Force Awakens is now (illegally) online
- Tick news
- MacGyver news
- Indiana Jones news
- Back to the Future Panel at SVCC
- Woz and Stan Lee (and Jon Heder) at SVCC
- William Shatner at SVCC
- Jeremy Renner at SVCC
- Steve Wozniak and Palmer Lucky (Oculus) at SVCC
- Silicon Valley Comic Con (SVCC) Photo Gallery
