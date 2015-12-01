Robot Underpants: 12.01.15 (227)

Baron Mat “Langley” Luschek, “Starman” Michael Gaines and “Karaoke” Bob bring you this week’s hottest geekery including: Jessica Jones, Batman, Star Wars news (of course), Tremors, MST3K and more!
- Star Wars could earn billions in profit
- JJ Abrams with Stars Wars lamest spoiler
- Skywalker twins aren’t same age
- Star Wars news blocker
- Toy Story 4
- Gremlins 3
- Tremors TV
- MST3K Reboot
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS