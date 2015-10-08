Robot Underpants: 10.07.15 (221)

Baron Mat “Langley” Luschek, “Starman” Michael Gaines and “Karaoke” Bob bring you this week’s news including: Porn-phone data, Star Wars news, Kim Davis porn news, Doctor Who news and more!
- Porn Hub Phone Data
- Kim Davis Offered Porn Money
- New Star Wars Trailer Maybe?
- Yeezer
- John Hurt Doctor Who Audio
- Doctor Who Legos
- Leia’s Bikini $96k
- More Mad Max
- More Transformers
- Col. Sanders Comic Book
- BTTF Pepsi
