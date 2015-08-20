Robot Underpants: 08.20.15 (214)

Baron Mat “Langley” Luschek, “Starman” Michael Gaines and “Karaoke” Bob bring you this week’s hottest, geekiest topics including: Star Wars figures and posters, Ghostbusters news, Leaked Star Trek and more!
* Star Wars Figures Leaked
* Star Trek Footage Leaked
* Nightmare on Elm Street Reboot
* Marvel’s Mockingbird
* Dismaland
* Chris Hemsworth in Ghostbusters
* Alf Reboot
* Beetlejuice News
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS