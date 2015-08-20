Robot Underpants: 08.20.15 (214)

Baron Mat “Langley” Luschek, “Starman” Michael Gaines and “Karaoke” Bob bring you this week’s hottest, geekiest topics including: Star Wars figures and posters, Ghostbusters news, Leaked Star Trek and more!

* Star Wars Figures Leaked

* Star Trek Footage Leaked

* Nightmare on Elm Street Reboot

* Marvel’s Mockingbird

* Dismaland

* Chris Hemsworth in Ghostbusters

* Alf Reboot

* Beetlejuice News

