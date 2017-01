Baron Mat “Langley” Luschek, “Starman” Michael Gaines and Arilith bring you this week’s geekiest topics including: E3 news, “Coach” news, Star Wars news and a bunch of Game of Thrones spoilers at the end.

* E3

* Coach

* Rogue One teaser

* Forest Whitaker Joins Rogue One

* Unauthorized 90210 Documentary

* Game of Thrones

MP3 File