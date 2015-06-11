Robot Underpants: 06.10.15 (206)

Baron Mat “Langley” Luschek, “Starman” Michael Gaines and Arilith bring you the best of the worst of the week including: Jurassic World news, Simpsons news, Honey Boo Boo’s mom is a stripper, Kate Moss has a party airline, Hateful 8 news, Miley Cyrus naked news, Daredevil news and more! – www.eatgeekplay.com
– Home and Marge to Separate
– Kate Moss Party Plane
– Honey Booboo’s Mom Strips
– Miley Cyrus Naked (NSFW)
– “Hateful 8” News
– Disabled Orgy
– Punisher Casting for Daredevil S2
– Star Wars Script a Fake
– Fit Bit for your Dong
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS