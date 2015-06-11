Robot Underpants: 06.10.15 (206)

Baron Mat “Langley” Luschek, “Starman” Michael Gaines and Arilith bring you the best of the worst of the week including: Jurassic World news, Simpsons news, Honey Boo Boo’s mom is a stripper, Kate Moss has a party airline, Hateful 8 news, Miley Cyrus naked news, Daredevil news and more! – www.eatgeekplay.com

– Home and Marge to Separate

– Kate Moss Party Plane

– Honey Booboo’s Mom Strips

– Miley Cyrus Naked (NSFW)

– “Hateful 8” News

– Disabled Orgy

– Punisher Casting for Daredevil S2

– Star Wars Script a Fake

– Fit Bit for your Dong

MP3 File